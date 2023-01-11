Kavulich named state Secretary of Aging

The head of the Area Agency on Aging in Lackawanna County is headed to Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The head of the Area Agency on Aging in Lackawanna County is taking on a new job in Harrisburg.

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro appointed Jason Kavulich as the new Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging, effective January 17.

Kavulich was a 23-year veteran of the Lackawanna County Human Services Department, starting in 1999. He served as a Case Worker, then became a supervisor, case work manager, and ultimately, the Area Agency on Aging director in 2016.

Local lawmakers have praised Kavulich for his handling of the COVID-19 health care crisis in Lackawanna County.

