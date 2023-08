Officers in Lackawanna County quickly pulled the victim out of the water

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna River separates the boroughs of Dickson City and Throop, but officers from both police departments worked together Wednesday after being dispatched to a call for a person in the water.

Officers arrived to the scene and located juveniles in the water, one was holding onto a tree and yelling for help.

Two offers entered the river and were able to grab the victim and pull them to safety.