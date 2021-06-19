Juneteenth Jubilee held in Scranton

The event was held at the new Black Scranton Center for Art and Culture.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton had their own Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

The Black Scranton Project hosted a Juneteenth Jubilee at their new headquarters in the former PNC Bank building along North Main Avenue.

Organizers say the block party is meant to bring the community together for a day of celebration for the love of black people, joy, solidarity, and fundraising.

The festivities included vendors, food, and a bounce house.

"I think that it's really important to remember that yes, Juneteenth is to remember those enslaved folks in Galveston, Texas who didn't know they were free for a maximum of two years, but we have to remember that Juneteenth is also a celebration of freedom and resistance," said Glynis Johns, founder, and CEO of the Black Scranton Project.