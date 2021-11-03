Johnson College to start distance learning program

The school received a grant that will allow it to improve higher education opportunities in rural areas for high school and adult students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Johnson College in Scranton has been awarded a nearly half-million-dollar grant from the USDA to start a distance learning program.

The project will link Johnson College to four high schools and three public libraries in Wayne, Pike, and Susquehanna Counties.

"Johnson College has done a great job adapting and coming up with opportunities for students to earn degrees in programs that have jobs locally," said Jim Kane, principal of Wallenpaupack Area High School. Our ultimate goal is to keep students here and have great jobs and be able to support a family."