Johnson College hosts auction

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students at Johnson College got to showcase their talents for a good cause.

The college's Carpentry and Cabinetmaking Technology program hosted an auction to benefit the Children's Advocacy Center of NEPA.

All of the auction items were made by the students.

Last year's auction raised over $7,000.

"to know that our hard work is being sold at auction and that the proceeds are being donated to charity, that's a fantastic feeling. Members of the community doing things for other members of the community; that's what it's all about," said Ken Stucker.

More than 60 items were auctioned off.