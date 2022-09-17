Fetterman campaigns in Scranton

Fetterman held a rally at Riverfront Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The battle in Pennsylvania for midterm elections is in full swing.

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman was in Scranton Saturday at the Riverfront Sports Complex, speaking to supporters about abortion as well as his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"Dr. Oz is a joke, but that's not funny. That's not funny. No one takes a clown serious, but give a clown a vote, and then that's serious because, again, abortion is on the ballot," said Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Democrat Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Fetterman was joined by his wife Giselle and other Democratic leaders at the rally in Lackawanna County.