The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes has named Meteorologist Joe Snedeker Weather Person of the Year.

We're proud to say we work with a national celebrity.

Meteorologist Joe Snedeker has been named the 2020 National Weather Person of the Year by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes.

Joe was nominated for the online award earlier this month and easily snuck his way into the final five.

Your votes pushed Joe into the top spot.