Job fair held Marketplace at Steamtown

Dress for Success Lackawanna and Benco Dental co-hosted the career event in downtown Scranton on Wednesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A job fair was held Wednesday in Lackawanna County to help get folks back into the workplace.

Dress for Success Lackawanna and Benco Dental co-hosted the career event in the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Members of Benco Dental's Women in Business Committee offered hiring tips and interviewing best practices.

"What we really are arming them up with is information as to what questions to be asking the employer because with everything that has happened with the pandemic, obviously, jobs have changed, roles have changed, some people can be working from home, some people still need to go into the office. So, there's a lot of questions that potential employees need to know that they should be asking potential employers as to how they handle those situations," said Mary Ann Iezzi, executive director of Dress for Success.

Benco wants to fill 200 jobs in various departments, so representatives were on hand to talk to potential applicants.

"We really want people to know we aren't just about dentistry. We have great open positions in IT, distribution center, supply chain, design, equipment tech, so we really wanted to reach out to the community, let them know who we are, and that we're here to grow our family," said Elizabeth Warrick of Benco Dental.

Get more information on Dress for Success Lackawanna here.

Find out about jobs at Benco Dental here.