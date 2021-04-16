Job fair held for new Olyphant facility

CANPACK hopes to fill 400 positions.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A canning company is making its way to our region, and it is looking to hire hundreds of people.

CANPACK is looking to fill 400 mechanical, electrical, and quality control positions at its new facility off East Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant.

Dozens of locals lined up for the first day of on-the-spot interviews on Friday.

Once the facility is up and running, it will churn out 3.5 million cans per year.

CANPACK representatives say business has been booming.

"The pandemic has really caused a shift from on-premise consumption to off-premise. We've seen an unprecedented shift in demand for aluminum cans. We're excited to be in Pennsylvania, and we're excited to be expanding here in the U.S.," said Tom Johnson, regional manager of CANPACK.