All proceeds from the festival go to the Jewish Discovery Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Jewish Food Festival is taking place in Lackawanna County.

Admission is free to the four-day celebration of Jewish ethnic food held at Nay Aug Park.

All proceeds from the festival go to the Jewish Discovery Center, which offers activities and religious services for children and adults.

The Jewish food takes place until Wednesday at 7 p.m.