Jewish food festival kicks off

SCRANTON, Pa. — The annual Jewish Food Festival kicked off Sunday at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.
Serving up foods like baked and fried knishes, pulled brisket sandwiches, and everything in between.
All catered by the Jewish Discovery Center, and, strictly kosher.
Rabbi Benny Rapoport says usually thousands show up each day.
We asked him what his favorite thing on the menu was.
"That is not fair, asking a parent what their favorite child is. You know the food that we eat, the ethnic food, to each tell that story, whether it's from the Middle East, whether it's from Eastern Europe, New York City, we all have that similar kind of narrative that brings us all to America with our own values and that we've come to build a beautiful life here," said the Rabbi.
The food festival is going on each day until Wednesday.
Proceeds support the Jewish Discovery Center's annual education programs.