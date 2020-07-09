Jewish food festival held in Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual food festival brought people from all over to the Electric City.
The Jewish Food Festival kicked off in Nay Aug Park Sunday afternoon.
The event benefits the Jewish Discovery Center in Clarks Summit, funding its year-round programs.
Organizers said they had more than 100 orders for curbside pick-up.
Tents were also set up by the pavilion in the park so people could enjoy their food outside if they preferred.
"It's great because it brings people not just from the area, but from beyond the area. From upstate New York, from New Jersey, from Philly, from all over Northeast Pennsylvania of course," said Rabbi Benny Rapoport, Director of Jewish Discovery Center. "It's just a wonderful way for people to get out and celebrate. And people are happy to do that, they want to get out of the house for a little bit in a way that's safe and enjoyable."
The food festival continues Monday and Tuesday, from noon to 7 p.m. each day.