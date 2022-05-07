Jewish food festival held in Lackawanna County

People can grab some delicious food and help support the Jewish Discovery Center's various programs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's one day left for a Jewish food festival in Lackawanna County.

The festival started Sunday at Nay Aug Park and continues Wednesday.

The event is hosted by the Jewish Discovery Center.

People can grab some delicious food and help support the center's various programs.

"So good to have different kinds of foods and try everything. I had the pastrami sandwich with some hot mustard that was delicious," said Fern Hart of Scranton. "And we have a little kugel that we're sharing and he's got stuffed cabbage."

The festival is located just off the park entrance along Arthur Avenue and is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.