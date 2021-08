Sunday marked the 6th annual event.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — The Sixth Annual Pocono Jewish Family Festival was held on Sunday in Lackawanna County.

The picnic in Clifton Township, near Gouldsboro, featured mitzvah crafts, Kosher barbecue, and bounce houses for the kids.

The festival also served as a celebration for the printing of the Tanya, a book about Hasidic teachings.