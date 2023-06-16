Jewish community in Scranton reacts to Robert Bowers' conviction

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke with some who say the court's decision is another step in the right direction to prevent anti-semitism.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Convicted on all 63 charges, Robert Bowers' day in court finally came, says Dan Cardonick, the CEO of Scranton's Jewish Community Center.

"It's been five years since this attack happened, and it's just another reminder of the persistent need for us to work to prevent these senseless acts of hate, antisemitism, and violence against the Jewish community worldwide," Cardonick said.

While Cardonick says nothing like the Tree of Life synagogue shooting has happened in Scranton, he says it did not stop the center from making community safety a priority.

"We formed a local Jewish community council which has a strong connection with the local law enforcement agencies, both at the city county, state, and federal level many of the Jewish institutions in our community. You'll notice a lot of enhancements and security improvements, particularly here at the JCC the addition of security bollards, we have enhanced surveillance. We are more vigilant," Cardonick explained.

The Jewish community in Scranton, according to Cardonick, is small but not unaware.

"We all look out for one another, as well as the greater community, and we are about the Jewish value of Tikkun Olam, which is repairing the world," he said.

Cardonick says whatever sentence Bowers receives for his crime will act as a catalyst for the Jewish community to continue coming together.

