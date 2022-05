An annual carnival in Lackawanna County is back this year after a pandemic hiatus.

JESSUP, Pa. — The Jessup Hose Co. No. 2 Annual Carnival is back this year.

COVID-19 hampered the event for the past few years, but things are getting back to normal.

That also means the Saint Ubaldo race is also back.

You can catch that on Saturday, May 28.

The Jessup Hose Co. No. 2 30th Annual Carnival begins Wednesday, May 25, and runs through Sunday in Lackawanna County.