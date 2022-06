Karam who hails from Scranton was confirmed as our region's new U.S. Attorney.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A lawyer from Lackawanna County will serve as our region's new U.S. Attorney.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Jerry Karam as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

He's a partner at a law firm in Scranton and served as chief public defender of Lackawanna County for 10 years.

Karam was nominated by President Biden for the job earlier this year.