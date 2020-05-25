Jeep enthusiasts host flag run

Members of 570 Jeeps met up Sunday morning in Dickson City to honor the sacrifice of the brave men and women who served in the armed forces.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Off-roading enthusiasts wanted to observe Memorial Day with a flag run.

Organizers tell us they decided to put on the event because some groups haven't been able to replace flags on the graves of fallen veterans because of COVID-19 restrictions.

So jeep lovers made sure Old Glory was on full display for everyone to see.

"We're doing it especially this year because with COVID-19 there's no parades, there's really no way to honor the veterans this year. So we're trying to do whatever we can to show support for them," said Ricky Cottell, 570 Jeep's treasurer.