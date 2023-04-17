JCC in Scranton observe Yom Hashoah

SCRANTON, Pa. — The JCC in Scranton held an event Monday featuring speaker David Fish, a child of holocaust survivors.
Folks say sharing these stories will help make sure something like the holocaust doesn't happen again.
"Survivors are starting to pass, it's important that these stories are passed on to generations so that the stories can continue to be told as a way to educate and as a way to combat anti-semitism," said Dan Cardonick, Chief Executive Officer, JCC Scranton.
It's estimated that 6 million Jewish men, women, and children were murdered by the nazis during the holocaust.
