IV DripBar opens in Scranton

The DripBar located along Adams Avenue is all about keeping people healthy through IV infusion therapy.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a new way to take your vitamins in Lackawanna County.

Tuesday was the grand opening of The DripBar in downtown Scranton.

The spot along Adams Avenue offers IV infusion therapy, which is designed for wellness, health support, or whatever health journey you may be on.

The intravenous therapies are given out to clients by registered nurses.

"What people don't realize is we all take our vitamins at home, but our bodies only absorb 25% of those. With an IV infusion, you're getting 100% absorption of those vitamins that you're receiving," said Melissa Cianci, The DripBar Scranton.

Workers at the drip bar say the IV therapies can also help boost your immune system and can be used as a preventative measure, so you don't get sick.