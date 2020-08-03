Items returned to students from contaminated school

The Scranton School Board says students who attended Northeast Intermediate School on Adams Avenue had their belongings returned to them this week.

SCRANTON, Pa. — While work continues to fix contamination inside a Scranton school, some good news for the students who attended class there.

Many of their books and school supplies were left behind when school officials deemed the building unsafe for students last month.

Northeast students have been taking classes at the district's other intermediate school buildings while work continues to remove asbestos contamination from the building on Adams Avenue.