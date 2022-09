The mass was held at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday at La Festa Italiana means an Italian mass.

Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera presided over the mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue.

This year's mass was held in memory of members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since last year's mass.

Several other pastors and the president of the University of Scranton spoke at the mass in Scranton.