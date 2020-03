Members of Irish Cultural Society of Lackawanna County met at the county courthouse in downtown Scranton Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A sure sign that St. Patrick's Day is near in Scranton.

They hoisted the Irish flag outside of the courthouse.

Bagpipes were played, and a group of Irish dancers performed.

The Irish flag is raised here typically the weekend before the St. Patrick's Parade in Scranton.