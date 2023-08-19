Irish River Fest held in Scranton

It was a celebration of heritage in Scranton Saturday as folks flocked to Sweeney's Beach for Irish River Fest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 3rd annual Irish River Fest was held at Sweeney's Beach.

The festival is hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

There were bagpipers, live music, raffles, and fun for the whole family.

Organizers say the festival helps the next generation connect with their Irish culture and learn about their ancestors.

"We're the voice of Irish America, and this is a family event that we throw celebrating our cultural history and our history here in America," said Tom Gilbride, State VP of Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Money raised at Irish River Fest will help the organization host fundraisers for various local charities throughout the year.