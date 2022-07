The Lackawanna County coroner is trying to figure out how a teen died in Scranton on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old in Lackawanna County.

According to the coroner, Sarai Jean-Louis was found on the 600 block of North Main Avenue in Scranton early Friday morning.

Dozens of police officers responded to the area.

Jean-Louis was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The coroner says the 18-year-old was not hurt and is waiting for toxicology results to figure out how the teen died.