SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lackawanna County.

Police responded to the Hilltop Manor Apartment Complex just after 11 a.m.

The victim told police another man came up to him outside his apartment and tried to rob him.

That's when the victim says he was shot in the leg; he was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

There have been no arrests for the shooting.