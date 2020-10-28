International news crews descend on Scranton

2020 Election is drawing attention from news outlets in Europe

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hank's Hoagies, the same storefront where Joe Biden famously bought penny candy as a kid, becomes a place of political fascination every four years.

This year, even more so.

Owner Tom Owens told Newswatch 16 at least 50 international news crews have visited his shop on Woodlawn Street this fall.

"Switzerland, The Netherlands, Japan, just all over, France, a lot of people from France, it's been a little overwhelming to tell you the truth," Owens said.

It's become a common sight in the city's downtown, too. A reporter from The Netherlands stopped in Scranton before traveling to Philadelphia to cover the election.

"To see how people in this area are thinking about Joe Biden, then we move to Philly Friday and we'll be there on Election Day to see how the voting goes and how the counting goes," said Mattijs VanDewiel.

The reporters said there's so much interest in our election back in their home countries, their news outlets are putting even more resources toward covering the race.

"You know, American politics have always affected our country. What happens here and what happens in the White House, it has a direct effect on what happens in Europe as well," VanDewiel added.