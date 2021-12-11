Infrastructure bill aims to end drunk driving

The federal legislation requires that by 2026 all new vehicles must have a monitor that can detect whether the driver is impaired.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A few years from now, many vehicles will come equipped with technology designed to stop drunk or impaired driving.

It's all due to a provision in the big infrastructure bill just approved by Congress.

"All this technology that is being considered is being entirely passive. The drunk or otherwise impaired driver will get in their car; it either won't start, won't move, or will pull itself over when it detects impairment, depending on the technology that is chosen. The sober driver will get in their car and never even know it's there," said Alex Otte.

Alex Otte is the National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The group has been lobbying for such a rule.

The government will spend a few years studying several technologies before deciding on one that will require automakers to install in new vehicles.

"So we know that a lot of these monitoring systems could keep people safe in a lot of different ways from distracted driving, drowsy driving, and drugged driving," Otte said. "What this technology does is target impairment. Many of the technologies are not looking at BAC, so I do hear the argument a lot of, 'Oh, so one beer and you couldn't get in your car.' And that's not what this is at all."

Drivers Newswatch 16 spoke within Scranton to say the type of technology doesn't matter. They see it as an intrusion of privacy.

"No, I don't think it's right to drink and drive; however, it imposes on individual rights, which is an issue," said Lynn Brink of Throop.

"I think your car should be your own private thing. I don't think you should drive drunk. I'm not in favor of that, but I don't think they should all have the monitor either. I mean, there's got to be some freedom someplace, and anymore there's not much," said Karen Cokley of Newton Ransom.

