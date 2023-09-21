Inflation has made saving felines a financial challenge for Lackawanna County volunteers

They may be cute and cuddly, but animal rescues are learning the hard way how expensive saving cats can be in today's economy.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Katrina does this every four hours, hand-feeding kittens that were left behind. And now rescued by volunteers with the Animal Care Associates of Scranton.

“Unfortunately, there are more medical issues, and I think it's because people haven't been able to afford those kinds of things, so they're not only abandoning them but abandoning them in need,” explained Katrina Sonnenberg, Animal Care Associates Scranton Volunteer.

With the inflated costs of cat supplies, it's not only taking a hit on owners' bank accounts.

“Some of those bags can be $60-$70,” Sonnenberg added.

But making vet bills even more expensive.

“We could be talking thousands between spay and neuter, vaccines, dental extractions, blood work,” said Sonnenberg.

Especially for the volunteers with the Animal Care Associates of Scranton, who are opening their own homes and wallets to save cats and kittens.

Hearing the cry for help, The Scranton Comedy Club stepped in.

“They take care of these little animals that can't take care of themselves, so I really enjoy knowing that I am making people laugh, but that laughter can also help raise funds for this organization,” said Kevin Lepka, Scranton Comedy Club Owner.

Donating a portion of their proceeds from this weekend's comedy show to help caretakers afford the growing costs of getting these cats back to health.

“That will cover a vaccine, a deworming, five people coming would cover a neuter and rabies,” Sonnenberg mentioned.

Not only is this fundraiser eye-opening to see the impacts of inflation, but it helps people see what happens when an Animal Care Associates volunteer opens their home.

“These people work full-time jobs, they have other things in their lives, with other responsibilities, so I mean, just raising one dog was tough enough. I couldn't imagine raising this many cats,” Lepka added.

But volunteers like Katrina make the time to treat every stray like their own.