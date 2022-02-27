Indoor triathlon returns to Scranton

Race Under the Roof, a family-friendly indoor triathlon, was held at Marywood University in Scranton on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An indoor triathlon event in Lackawanna County returned Sunday after a two-year delay thanks to COVID.

It's the Race Under the Roof, a family-friendly indoor triathlon held at Marywood University in Scranton.

The event was open to participants of all ages, all backgrounds, and any member of the community.

"It's fantastic, again, kinda seeing everybody at different ages six-years-old, 88-years-old, see a lot of families. It's great to see the people in the community coming out here," said Brendan Wilson, Race Director.

Proceeds from the triathlon will go towards supporting the Marywood Pacers Aquatics Club, a swim team comprised of local students.