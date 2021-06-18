Incentives for shots in Scranton

A clinic was held in Scranton Friday for those a bit hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are still many people around the area who are wary about getting a vaccine, but there was an event in Scranton on Friday that tried to get those hesitant people in the doors with some special incentives.

"It's not just enough to say well, a majority of our neighbors are vaccinated, I don't need one. It's about making sure people have the information that they need to understand and are comfortable with the fact that they should be vaccinated," said Jason Kavulich, director of the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging.

Kavulich is part of Kick COVID-19 Community Corps. They held a "Kick it to the Curb" event Friday at the Scranton Cultural Center.

It's not only a place to get your shot. There's also an incentive

"A fresh food client-select pantry, thanks to our partners at CEO Wineberg, with a support of the Wineberg Foundation, we have volunteers from the United Way, plus the United Way also donated gift cards," Kavulich said.

This event is geared to the diverse community in Lackawanna County.

One woman already got her shot, but she's thankful for the pantry. She picked up some fresh produce and meat.

"It helps out a real lot. I appreciate it," Wanda Schuler said.

Families who moved here from other countries came for their shot.

One man, originally from Uganda, brought a family.

"A few years ago, some people from the Abingtons started to get together with these Congolese refugees, and actually some other people as well at the Scranton Public Library, mainly as a way for them to learn English," Perry Rose said.

"I'm happy and I tell everyone if you need vaccine, come, 'cause it's good," Fezia Mwibe said.