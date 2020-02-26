In Scranton, Ash Wednesday draws hundreds

Parishioners lined up for ashes at the cathedral.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parishioners packed inside St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton for a morning mass to mark Ash Wednesday.

Dozens of people lined up and received ashes on their foreheads.

"Just being a Christian, it is important to me. It's the way I was raised. I grew up with the beliefs and everything of the Catholic Church and it's just what I believe," said Kim Solombrino of Moosic.

The ashes represent mortality.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, 40 days, a time of renewal and sacrifice for Christians.

"I feel peace, I feel renewed. I have always loved Ash Wednesday and this time of year, just being a Christian, you give up something for Lent, you feel like you're sacrificing," said Michelle Auriemma of Moscow.

"Our whole family always came to church every Sunday, every holiday, every holy day so I continue to practice in my life," said Kim McGahee of Duryea.