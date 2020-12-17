In Lackawanna County, cleaning up the storm

The work began before the snow stopped falling

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The flakes were still flying in the wee hours of the morning, but crews were out plowing, shoveling, throwing, and blowing the snow.

"I got up around 2 o'clock, and we left somewhere around 3, you know, and just came out here, and doing our jobs, hopefully getting everything opened up," said James Marion of Clarks Summit.

In Clarks Summit, workers were busy long before dawn.

"We left here last night around 4 o'clock unloading machines, got home went to bed around 8, woke back up at 12:45, drove back here. It's not bad. It's like fluffy, light snow, so it's easy to plow, easy to shovel," said Wyatt Simons of Honesdale.

The storm packed a punch, but some say they have seen worse.

"If you look back, we've had storms like this before. We'll get through this one, and if we get more this year, we'll just have a reminder of what it's been like in the past," said Marion.