In Lackawanna County, blessing bags by the hundreds

Students collect to help homeless

OLD FORGE, Pa. — They call them Blessing bags; they're filled with items like toothpaste, socks, soap, water, food, and more.

They are collected and bagged up by the students and staff at Triboro Christian Academy in Old Forge.

“It was absolutely amazing, it really was, I didn’t expect that many. Every day they just kept coming in with bags and bags, " said teacher and organizer Jennifer Matute.

Those 200 bags were delivered to Keystone Mission, St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, and Women's Resource Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“It felt really good to be a part of it, to help the homeless community out, and people that were in need," said student Carson Teruso.

“We get to go out and actually see the world and see what we’re doing in our community," said student Mark Oakley.

The bags may not be huge, but the effect of getting one very well could be.

“When they dropped those actual blessing bags off to us, we went out on the weekends with those bags and handed them out. We made a point to tell them that this was from the community. What it has in there is hope," said Keystone Mission CEO Justin Behrens.