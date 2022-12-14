'I'm happy!' — Folks in Lackawanna County await snow

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us where snow-related items were flying out the door ahead of the storm.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — People hear snow in the forecast, and hardware stores are one of the busiest places to pick up supplies to melt the snow or stay warm.

Bag after bag of rock salt was loaded into a car outside Justus True Value Home & Garden near Waverly. Inside, customers were lined up with hands and carts filled with snow brushes and shovels to combat the upcoming snowstorm.

"Since the forecast late yesterday afternoon, it's been pretty crazy. So yesterday, today, and we expect it to continue through the day," said owner Brian Mushel.

Brian and Emilie Deery said they had plenty of stuff to melt and move the snow. They were there for supplies to help keep them warm during the storm.

"We're getting ready to keep our fires going. We don't want to take any chances. We got a cord of wood, and now we're getting this just in case, so we'll be able to keep going," Brian Deery said.

Mushel says they prepare well in advance of winter, and there's no lack of supplies here.

"Our inventory right now is the highest on snow-related goods — ice melt, shovels, sleds. We're just waiting on winter to show up at this point."

And you can't forget the sleds! There are plenty of those for the kids or kids at heart who are hoping we get lots of snow.

Most of the people we spoke with say they hope the storm isn't too bad, but some welcome it with open arms.

"I'm hoping for more because I'm ready. We're ready to be bundled up at home and happy to be in front of the fire with a glass of wine. So I'm not worried. I'm happy for this snow," Emilie Deery said.

Some folks say that while they're not huge fans of snow, they hope to have a white Christmas.