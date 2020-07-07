Police trying to crack down on ATVs

Complaints about ATVs forced Dunmore police to crack down on those riding illegally and they hope their efforts sent a strong message to ATV riders.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dunmore police have had an ongoing problem with unlicensed ATVs driving on the streets in the borough.

They've received numerous complaints about ATVs driving around and disturbing neighborhoods, and last weekend they cracked down on them.

"Late at night at 11 o'clock, I can hear them buzzing up and down the road. It's terrible," said resident David Fueshko.

Over the weekend, police cited and seized half a dozen ATVs for illegally driving on the roads.

Fueshko lives in the neighborhood and is happy something is finally being done.

"They don't stop for the stop signs at all. They just fly right through them, most of them."

One of the more brazen incidents happened right in front of the Dunmore Police Department.

An ATV drove past the department, through the four corners before he broke down.

That's where they caught him and impounded the vehicle.

"You have an ATV, you take it into the woods, and you go drive around and you come back home, but they don't think of other people around, not around here. It's all over."

Dunmore police say they got lucky with the ATV that drove by police headquarters on Blakely Street, but the majority of the ATV complaints are in areas where ATVs can access the trails, including the area near St. Anthony's Park, where the machines damage the fields.

"They use it for a shortcut to go from one side of the playground to this side, so it'll be a relief if they start cracking it down."