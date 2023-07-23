Classic mural in Scranton to be replaced

Work to replace the nearly 20-year-old Electric City mural along the Biden Expressway will begin Monday, shutting down the expressway's outbound lane.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Beginning Monday, crews will start covering up the Electric City Mural along the Biden Expressway near the Radisson Hotel.

The expressway's right lane will be closed starting at 6 a.m.

Lackawanna County commissioners hosted a contest to determine the new mural that will replace the original, which has been in place for nearly 20 years.

There is no word yet on what the new mural will look like.

The priming project is expected to take about two weeks in Scranton.