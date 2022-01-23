Ice skaters welcome cold temperatures in Lackawanna County

Hillside Park in Clarks Summit is open for ice-skating each weekend as long as the weather allows.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The temperatures have dipped low enough for an ice-skating rink to open in Lackawanna County.

This is the second weekend the pond at Hillside Park in Clarks Summit was open for skating.

Newswatch 16 stopped by around 10:30 a.m. to find people skating around and enjoying the cold.

A warm December meant people couldn't skate.

"We love it. We come up here every year, we're getting older and we need exercise, the pandemic hasn't helped. So, this is the perfect way to get out and enjoy," said Bernie Andreoli, Old Forge.

