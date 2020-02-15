Ice Festival vendors selling pop culture and video game memorabilia

Vendors put sold their goods inside the Abington Heights administration building.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice offered an indoor and warmer experience Saturday.

Vendors put their goods up for grabs inside the Abington Heights administration building along Grove Street.

Business played into the Ice-Tendo theme and had lots of pop culture and video game memorabilia up for grabs.

"Basically everyone's looking for baby Yoda stuff, to be honest with you," said vendor Joseph Rodgers. "But other than that, video games, just the staples. Mario, Legend of Zelda, things like that."