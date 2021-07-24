Ice cream social benefits child with cancer

The ice cream social benefit helped raise money for Nathan's care and gave him a chance to be a kid.

SCRANTON, Pa. — These days, it's a common sight to see tents set up outside Jessee's Place Ice Cream off of Barring Avenue in Scranton.

Owner Tara Kojsza holds a benefit for someone in need every month.

"And today this is for Nathan the superhero, and he's 8-years-old, he just turned 8 last Friday, he has stage 3 kidney cancer. I work with his father at UPS, so this one's a little closer. I just wanted to do something really nice," said Kojsza.

Nathan Gray has been fighting cancer for most of his life. The ice cream social benefit helped raise money for his care and gave him a chance to be a kid.

"It's a great feeling, it's constant, you see so much bad in the world, and then you see the community and how we all come together whenever somebody's in need," said Patricia Gray, Nathan's mom.

Nathan's mom says the financial support and the emotional support is priceless.

"And honestly, as a family doing this for five and a half years, I don't know where we'd be without the community support," said Patricia.

Jessee's Place donated some of the proceeds from ice cream sales. There were raffle baskets and vendors, too.

Kojsaz said they'll be back out here next month to raise money for a child from Scranton who has just been diagnosed with Leukemia.

But this day was all about Nathan.