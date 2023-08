The crash happened on Interstate 81 north between the Dunmore and Main Avenue exits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — A rig wreck in Lackawanna County slowed drivers Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 81 north between the Dunmore and Main Avenue exits.

The tractor-trailer blocked both lanes of the highway for a time.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

PennDOT updates are available HERE.