Lackawanna County

Hunters line up again for deer licenses

Newswatch 16 found folks waiting for round two of the licensing process for a chance to get a second doe tag.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People are lining up again to get their antlerless deer licenses.

Several people waited in line Monday morning at One Stop Sports shop on Luzerne Street in Scranton.

This is round two of the license process for a chance to get a second doe tag.

The state now gives you two choices: Go to a place that sells licenses or go online.

Some of the people in line said there is a long wait if you use the internet, and standing in line isn't so bad.

"I'm retired, so it doesn't bother me to stand in line," Steve Prendergast said.

Newswatch 16 tried to go online to check out the wait times. There, we had 37,000 people in front of us at 9 a.m.

Pennsylvania’s second round of antlerless deer licenses sales, where hunters can purchase a second antlerless license...

Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Sunday, July 23, 2023

