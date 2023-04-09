Hungry customers unphased by heat on day four of La Festa Italiana

The weather is just about as hot as the food being served up at La Festa Italiana in Scranton.

But the heat isn't stopping hungry customers from coming out.

"Last year with the rain, it killed us. This year, knock on the wood, it's been the best says Garden Restaurant Owner, Akram Ali.

The sunshine bringing out droves of people the vendors say they haven't seen for years. Restaurant owners, like Ali, are breaking a sweat, keeping up with these crowds.

"I have a fan, I've been trying to catch up but you have to do what you have to do, laughs Ali.

The crowds this weekend have been clearing out the cases of many local businesses, including the booth at Carmella's. The owner, Patrick Padula says, it's a good problem to have.

"Of course, the customers that want to come down to eat have been unbelievable, the weather, thank god," he said.

Padula is the third generation of his family serving customers at La Festa, something he looks forward to rain or shine.

"I used to come down as a kid, and I've always had a feel for it, so I'm glad to be here," he added.

Over at the B3Q booth, owner, Dominic Artiz, spent day four of the festival restocking his menu.

"I've been running out of buns, trying to keep up with the meat so that it's available to everybody to at least get a sample," Artiz added.

While it's been a lot of work serving so many customers, these businesses hope these crowds will continue inside their stores after the square clears out after the holiday weekend.

"Everybody is in a good mood, their bellies are full. Ultimately, we want them to come back to see us next month and the month after," he added.

The last day of the festival runs until 8 p.m. on Monday in Scranton.