Hundreds walk in Moosic to end Alzheimer's

Around 300 people throughout the area joined the fight to end Alzheimer's Saturday at PNC field.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a chilly morning for Saturday's walk to end Alzheimer's at the stadium in Moosic.

Even so, more than 50 teams raised more than $50,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. Newswatch 16's very own Ally Gallo was the emcee for the event.

Michelle Luchetti walked in honor of her mother, who passed away from Alzheimer's back in 2016.

"It's very important to attend the walk to make awareness for the Alzheimer's disease. So many millions of people are affected, especially women, and it's the longest goodbye. It's a devastating disease to watch your loved one's mind fade away," said Michelle Luchetti, Plains.

All of the money raised will go towards Alzheimer's research, advocacy, and support.