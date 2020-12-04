Hundreds of Easter dinners handed out in Lackawanna County

Dickson City Hyundai, The Irish boxing Club, Gertrude Hawk, and Cangiano's donated food and volunteered their time to help those in need.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — On a holiday that's meant to be spent with family and friends, Dickson City Hyundai was turned into an Easter dinner drive-thru, to serve the community.

The dealership partnered with The Irish boxing Club, Gertrude Hawk, and Cangiano's to donate food and volunteered their time to help those in need.

Douglas Long oversaw the Easter dinner drive-thru and said he was shocked at the number of people who showed up.

"I was not prepared for people to line up when I was setting up the tents at 9 in the morning," Long said. "They were already past, on Route 6 by the Circle Drive-In at 9 a.m. So we did have to start early and that means, we had to turn some people away."

The dinners each contained ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and for dessert, a Gertrude hawk chocolate bunny.

People like Karen Deronda said during these uncertain times, being with their immediate family this holiday is what's giving them hope.

"Just being with family right now and hopefully at the end of the tunnel with all this virus and stuff will go away," said Deronda.

Long said while many people did receive an Easter dinner, he wishes he could feed everyone in line.

"Maybe we just changed a few lives, just a little, which makes a difference in the world the way it is right now because people are struggling," Long said.