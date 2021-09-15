Hundreds lose power in Lackawanna County

Numerous trees were knocked down by the storm.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — PPL crews say hundreds of homes and businesses in this region are affected by the power outages.

Here in roaring brook township crews had to block off route 435.

Nearby Gardner Road is also closed.

Parts of Route 435 are impassable and the downed trees are also blamed for the power outages.

Fire crews were the first on the scene.

But they soon gave way to ppl workers who are looking to restore the electricity.

Ppl's outage map shows 673 homes and businesses were dark just north of Scranton.

It'll be a few more hours before folks here get the lights back on.

PPL estimates 2 a.m. to be the time power is restored.

See the PPL power outage map here.