Remains found in Lackawanna River identified

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Officials have identified human remains found along the Lackawanna River as a man from the Harrisburg area.

A fisherman discovered the decomposed body more than a week ago on the bank of the river along Lonesome Road in Old Forge.

The county coroner says the remains are Terrance Hendley, 46, of Steelton. The coroner could not determine the exact cause of death, but investigators do not suspect foul play. Authorities have not said how long Hendley had been missing.