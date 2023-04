State police say the remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon in the area of South Main Street in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

Investigators are on scene and releasing limited details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Dunmore at (570) 963-3156.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.