Howl-o-ween Pet Parade held in Scranton

The pet parade was held in McDade Park in the city Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween has gone to the dogs at an event in Scranton

Pawsitivity for the Animals hosted its 4th Annual Howl-o-ween Pet Parade at McDade Park in Scranton.

It was a great day to show off your furry friends and their Halloween costumes.

More than 80 dogs participated in the Halloween parade with prizes for scariest, funniest, cutest, and most original costumes.

There was also a police K-9 demonstration after the parade.

"It's really great how many people participated this year. I've never been here before. There are a lot of creative people here, and it's just a really great event. Beautiful day and a nice area to have it in," said Alishia Shafer, Kunkletown.

Proceeds from the parade go to the Maddie Fund, which helps provide veterinarian care for those who can't afford it.