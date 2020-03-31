How in-home workers try to keep themselves and others safe

They say business is slower and things are harder with coronavirus.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Workers who have to go into other people's homes are changing the way they do business in the midst of coronavirus.

People who have to come into our homes to fix or install things, keep our heating and cooling systems working are considered essential.

"There's a constant awareness, so it's always at the back of your mind and at the back of the mind of the homeowners. You don't know where it is. You can't see it. You can't hear this virus. So, it's just always on the back of your mind," said Wayne Pisanchyn, who owns a plumbing and heating business in Lackawanna County.

Mark Sinkevich of Lackawanna Appliance Service fixes all kinds of things inside people's homes.

He said the demand for that kind of work has gone down sharply because of COVID-19. He approaches his job with a lot of caution these days.

"The first thing in the morning is I always take my own temperature to make sure I'm OK before I get out. Once I get on the road before I get to the customer's house, I put on latex gloves. I talk to the customer about the appliance. I ask them to kindly move a little bit so I can get to the appliance, so they're within the safety zone."

From more hand-washing and wearing protective masks and gloves, workers said they are also more mindful of the people they are working with, often checking ahead of time to make sure no one is sick.

"I get a little nervous sometimes. I have a tendency to listen to the customers to see if they sound like they're sick," said Sinkevich.

Business owners and workers alike said what is also scary is the future: not knowing when things will get back to normal.